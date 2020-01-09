CAA protests: Film fraternity continues to be divided over the controversial Act

The controversial amendment to the Citizenship Act, which is nearing a month since being enacted, has not only led to massive protests across the country on a daily basis, but has also left the film fraternity divided. The industry, which has often refrained from taking a political stand, has been at the forefront of the debate, with several against while some in support of CAA.

Opposing CAA

The latest joining those who are against the CAA is Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone. Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob. The mob attack came amid continuous protests by several students of various universities including JNU against the CAA.