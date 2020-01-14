Politics
CAA: Delhi High Court directs police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch
Updated : January 14, 2020 12:54 PM IST
The Kalindi Kunj stretch is vital as it connects Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).
Commuters are forced to take the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram, which is causing hours of traffic jams and wastage of time and fuel.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the police to look into the issue while also keeping in mind maintenance of law and order.
