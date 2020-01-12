#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
CAA about giving rights, not taking them away, PM Narendra Modi

Updated : January 12, 2020 10:48 AM IST

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Modi said youth and other citizens of the country are being misled on the CAA which came into force on Friday almost a month after Parliament passed it on December 11.
He said that the government is following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and the new citizenship law is facilitating those migrants facing persecution.
The Prime Minister's remarks related to CAA came in the backdrop of violent protests in different cities across the country against the law which experts say is against the Muslim community.
