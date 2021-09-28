Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha seat, 30 Assembly constituencies on October 30, says EC

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to a pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states," the EC said in a statement.

The election will be held on Lok Sabha seats -- Dadar and Nagar Haveli of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu; Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Elections on the Assembly seats will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.