The Election Commission had on June 1 announced the schedule for the bypolls to the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in five states, as well as Delhi. The bypolls will be held in Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi on June 23. The counting of votes will take place on June 26.

Here's the list of states where bypolls will be held on June 23

Punjab

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the candidature of Gurmail Singh for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on June 23. Congress has fielded former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former legislator Kewal Dhillon. Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann successfully contested the Assembly polls from Dhuri. Mann had won the Lok Sabha polls from Sangrur in 2014 and 2019.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's candidature was highly speculated from the seat after he missed out on a Rajya Sabha nomination. Lodhi, a Samajwadi Party MLC who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

The Azamgarh and Rampur constituencies were vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls.

Delhi

For the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, the BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia. The ruling AAP has nominated Durgesh Pathak as the candidate and the Congress has given ticket to Prem Lata.

The seat became vacant following senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha's election to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Tripura

BJP has fielded Tripura Chief Minister Saha from the Town Bordowali assembly seat. Saha, a Rajya Sabha member, was recently appointed the state's chief minister, replacing Biplab Deb. In Tripura, the party has fielded Ashok Sinha from Agartala, Swapna Das Paul from Surma (SC) and Malina Debnath from Jubarajnagar.

Andhra Pradesh

The BJP has nominated Gundlapalli Bharath Kumar Yadav from the Atmarkur assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Jharkhand

The BJP has fielded Gangorti Kujur from Mandar (ST) in Jharkhand.

With inputs from PTI