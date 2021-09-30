Bhabanipur Bypoll Latest Updates: Long queues seen outside polling booths since early morning

Voting underway for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting. Polling also began on two other constituencies -- Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district -- amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures, officials said.

A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.

Voting for the by-election to the Pipli assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district began at 7 am. Around 2.30 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates, including the ruling BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP and Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.

Here are the latest updates:

# Voting underway in Pipli assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district.

Odisha: Voting for by-poll begins in Pipili, Puri



"We have made appropriate arrangements and have deployed extra security at sensitive polling booths. There are 32 mobile parties deployed for this election," says SP Puri Kanwar Vishal Singh

# Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, accused TMC MLA Madan Mitra of purposely shutting the voting machine of ward number 72. She said Mitra wants to capture the booth.

# BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll Priyanka Tibrewal says, "We're hoping for fair elections. Security deployment is very important. I will visit polling booths in the area today. The state government is in fear right now."

# Mamata Banerjee lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections conducted in March- April. She has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post. Banerjee is contesting against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

# Polling is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm, according to the state Chief Election Officer.

Polling begins in Bhabanipur, polling is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm, according to State CEO



(Visuals from Mitra Institution polling booth)

# The Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, the officials said.

# Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

# A temporary polling booth set up at ward number 71 in Bhabanipur for ladies and senior citizens.

A temporary polling booth set up at ward number 71 in Bhabanipur for ladies and senior citizens ahead of West Bengal Bypolls. Polling to begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.



Polling to begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/NgqBj9OovI — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

# Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Voting will continue till 6 pm.