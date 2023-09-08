Bypoll results 2023 latest update: Vote counting begins in crucial BJP-INDIA alliance first battle

Votes are now being tallied in the seven assembly constituencies where elections were held on September 5 . This is a crucial litmus test for the newly-formed Opposition alliance, INDIA, as they face off against the BJP-led NDA for the first time. The outcome of these by-elections will likely influence the political landscape in the run-up to the state elections later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The vote-counting process commenced promptly at 8 a.m. in designated centres within each of the six states. Here's a breakdown of the constituencies in question:

Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

This seat became vacant due to the passing of its MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. Counting is taking place at 14 tables with 130 polling personnel overseeing the process. The INDIA alliance has posted a united front here.

Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh

The Ghosi seat was vacated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who later rejoined the BJP. The opposition alliance, INDIA , put up a united front in this constituency and fielded SP candidate Sudhakar Singh.

Security has been heightened in Mau ahead of the results which are scheduled to be declared later today.

Puthuppally, Kerala

This constituency saw a fierce battle between the UDF and LDF after the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. The counting is being carried out in 13 rounds due to the significant number of booths.

Dhupguri, West Bengal

Security personnel from the central armed police forces and state police are guarding the strong room. The by-election here witnessed a high turnout of 76 percent of eligible voters and a three-cornered contest between the TMC, BJP and Congress-supported CPI(M).

Dumri, Jharkhand

INDIA bloc and NDA candidates await the results with anticipation. A total of 64.84 percent of voters exercised their franchise in this constituency.

Boxanagar and Dhanpur, Tripura

Counting for both seats is taking place at Sonamura Girls’ HS School with tight security in place. The CPI(M) had announced a boycott of the counting, alleging rigging. The INDIA alliance has put up a united front in these seats as well.

The INDIA bloc includes 26 parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, JMM, AAP, DMK, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, SP and RLD.