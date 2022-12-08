Bypoll Result 2022 Latest Updates: All eyes set on Mainpuri LS seat, counting of votes underway

A high-stakes contest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat, where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, and in Rampur Sadar seat that fell vacant due to senior SP leader Azam Khan's disqualification.

The counting of votes for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat began at 8 am on Thursday. The Samajwadi Party is locked in a battle for prestige with the BJP for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat.

Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where results will be declared today, coinciding with the ballot count for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

A high-stakes contest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat, where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, and in Rampur Sadar seat that fell vacant due to senior SP leader Azam Khan's disqualification.

Here are the latest updates:

# The counting of votes begins for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six Assembly seats across five states.

# Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate in Mainpuri while BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

While Sardarshahar and Bhanupratappur were held by the Congress, the BJP had won in Khatauli and the SP held Rampur. Padampur was with the BJD and Kurhani was held by the RJD.

# The by-election results will not have any impact on the central and state governments as ruling parties enjoy a comfortable majority.

# The BJP is trying to retain the Khatauli seat and has fielded Rajkumari Saini, wife of Vikram Singh Saini who was disqualified from the assembly after his conviction and sentence of two years imprisonment by a district court in a 2013 riots case.

# The Sardarshahar seat in Rajasthan was held by Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma (77) who passed away on October 9 after a prolonged illness. The Congress has fielded late Sharma's son Anil Kumar.

# The by-election to the Padampur seat in Odisha was necessitated by the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. The BJP gave ticket to Barsha Singh Bariha, the elder daughter of late Bariha.

# The by-election to Bhanupratappur seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, in Maoist-hit Kanker was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of the Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi last month.

The Congress has fielded Savitri Mandavi, wife of the deceased MLA.

# In the Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar, the success of JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA, will cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position, while a loss may embolden his detractors.