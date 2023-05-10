Bypolls underway in Punjab, Odisha, UP and Meghalaya | Check details here

Voting is underway across five states in India: Karnataka assembly elections, Lok Sabha bypolls in Punjab and Assembly bypolls in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya.

While voting is in full swing for the Karnataka state elections, bypolls are also simultaneously taking place for one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and four Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya. Polling for the seats began around 7-8 am on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Jalandhar, Punjab: High-stakes Lok Sabha bypoll witnesses four-cornered contest

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is underway with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) competing fiercely in the Dalit stronghold. Security is tight as voting began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur earlier this year.