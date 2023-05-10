Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsBypolls underway in Punjab, Odisha, UP and Meghalaya | Check details here

Bypolls underway in Punjab, Odisha, UP and Meghalaya | Check details here

Bypolls underway in Punjab, Odisha, UP and Meghalaya | Check details here
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 11:03:09 AM IST (Published)

Voting is underway across five states in India: Karnataka assembly elections, Lok Sabha bypolls in Punjab and Assembly bypolls in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya.

While voting is in full swing for the Karnataka state elections, bypolls are also simultaneously taking place for one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and four Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Meghalaya. Polling for the seats began around 7-8 am on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Jalandhar, Punjab: High-stakes Lok Sabha bypoll witnesses four-cornered contest
The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is underway with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) competing fiercely in the Dalit stronghold. Security is tight as voting began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur earlier this year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X