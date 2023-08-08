EC announces bypolls to 7 assembly seats on September 5

Dumri in Jharkhand, Puthuppally in Kerala, Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand would undergo bye elections, announced the Election Commission of India.

Bye-elections to seven assembly constituencies across six states would be held on September 5, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday. The counting for these bypolls will be on September 8.

EVMs and VVPATs will be used in all the polling stations where the bye-elections would be held, the Election Commission told in a release.

Poll events Schedule Date of Issue of Gazette Notification Aug-10 Last date for making nominations Aug-17 Date for the scrutiny of nominations Aug-18 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures Aug-21 Date of poll Sep-05 Date of counting Sep-08 Date before which elections shall be completed Sep-10

The Commission has said that Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, other identification documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving License, MNREGA Job card, etc. would also be valid at the polling stations.

Candidates with criminal antecedents are required to publish information in this regard in newspapers and through TV channels. The political party the candidate belongs to, is also required to publish information about criminal background of its candidates, both on its website and also in newspapers and television channels on three occasions, the Election Commission informed through its release.