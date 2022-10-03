Homepolitics news

By-elections to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, results in three days

By-elections to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, results in three days

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Mini

These seven assembly seats where bye-elections will be held are: Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that the by-elections to seven assembly seats across six states will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared November 6.
These seven assembly seats are: Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
Date of Issue of Gazette NotificationOct-07
Last date of nominationOct-14
Date of scrutiny of nominationsOct-15
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureOct-17
Date of pollNov-03
Date of countingNov-06
Date before which elections shall be completedNov-08
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assemblyassembly electionBy-election

Next Article

Ex-UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav in ICU but condition stable, PM Modi assures help