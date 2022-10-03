By-elections to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, results in three days

Mini
The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that the by-elections to seven assembly seats across six states will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared November 6.
These seven assembly seats are: Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|Oct-07
|Last date of nomination
|Oct-14
|Date of scrutiny of nominations
|Oct-15
|Last date of withdrawal of candidature
|Oct-17
|Date of poll
|Nov-03
|Date of counting
|Nov-06
|Date before which elections shall be completed
|Nov-08
