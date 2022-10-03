By-elections to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, results in three days

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini These seven assembly seats where bye-elections will be held are: Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that the by-elections to seven assembly seats across six states will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared November 6.

These seven assembly seats are: Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Udampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.