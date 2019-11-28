Byelection result in West Bengal 2019: TMC leads in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats, BJP in Kaliaganj
Updated : November 28, 2019 11:32 AM IST
In the Kaliaganj assembly segment, the saffron party's Kamal Chandra Sarkar was ahead of his nearest rival Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC by 4,912 votes.
In Karimpur seat, TMC's Bimalendu Sinha Roy was leading with a huge lead of almost 23,500 votes over his nearest rival Golam Rabbi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In Kharagpur Sadar seat, Trinamool's Pradip Sarkar was leading over BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by over 11,733 votes.
