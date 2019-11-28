Byelection result in West Bengal 2019: TMC leads in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats, BJP in Kaliaganj

In West Bengal byelection results on Thursday, the All India Trinamool Congress is leading on two seats at around 11.05 am, while the rival Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in one seat, data available on the Election Commission website showed. In the Kaliaganj assembly segment, the saffron party's Kamal Chandra Sarkar was ahead of his nearest rival Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC by 4,912 votes. In Karimpur seat, TMC's Bimalendu Sinha Roy was leading with a huge margin of almost 23,500 votes over his nearest rival Golam Rabbi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Roy has secured 29,951 votes, while Rabbi bagged just 6480 votes. BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar has bagged 6,465 votes.

In Kharagpur Sadar seat, Trinamool's Pradip Sarkar was leading over BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by over 11,733 votes. Sarkar has secured 38,727 votes, while Jha has managed 26,994 votes. Congress candidate trailed at third spot with 14,160 votes.

Earlier, counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security in polling centres in three Assembly seats of West Bengal where by-polls were held on November 25, Election Commission officials said.

Around 78 percent of over seven lakh electorate had cast their votes in the by-polls to Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats where 18 candidates were in the fray.

BJP state vice-president and the party's candidate in Karimpur, Jay Prakash Majumdar, was assaulted during polling in the constituency.

The Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after the general elections as the sitting MLAs of the two seats Dilip Ghosh (BJP) and Mahua Moitra (TMC) had contested and won Lok Sabha seats.

The by-poll at Kaliaganj was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

Congress nominee Dhitashree Roy, supported by the CPI(M), is pitted against TMC's Tapan Deb Sinha and BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar at Kaliaganj.

In Karimpur the CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is in the reckoning against Majumdar and the ruling TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy.

In Kharagpur Sadar the contestants are Prem Chandra Jha of BJP, Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradip Sarkar of the TMC.

During the general elections, the BJP led in the Assembly segments of Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj, while the Trinamool was ahead in Karimpur.

BJP's Chandra Pant leads in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh bypolls

In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh bypolls, BJP's Chandra Pant is leading over his nearest rival Anju Lunthi from the Congress Party.

Polling to the Pithoragarh seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 percent of voters casting their vote.

The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June this year.

Pant's wife Chandra is taking on Congress' Anju Lunthi in a bid to retain the seat for the BJP.

Samajwadi Party's Lalit Mohan Bhatt is the third contestant in the fray.