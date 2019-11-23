By arbitrary allotment of time, Maharashtra governor keeps Shiv Sena and NCP out of power

As BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday, propped by NCP's Ajit Pawar, we check out how much time Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has given to political parties to form the government.

Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in the alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

BJP

The governor waited for two weeks as BJP and Shiv Sena bickered over the chief minister's post. Later, the governor called the single largest party in the new assembly, BJP to form the government. Here, he allowed BJP 48 hours to show its ability to form the government. However, the BJP said that it lacked numbers in the state assembly and would not be able to form the government.

Shiv Sena

Next, the governor asked the leader of elected members of the second-largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Here, the governor gives Shiv Sena 24 hours to form the government. With the ongoing talks with NCP and Congress, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and other party leaders met the governor and sought more time to submit the party's letter of support from its allies. But, the governor refused to give an extension.

NCP

As Shiv Sena could not submit the requisite letter of support from the alliance partners, the governor invited NCP, the third-largest party, to indicate willingness and ability of his party to form the government in the state. The governor also gave NCP 24 hours to submit their letter of support to form the government.