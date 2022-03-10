Bulandshahr Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bulandshahr Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bulandshahr is an assembly constituency in the Bulandsahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bulandshahr legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bulandshahr was won by Virendra Singh Sirohi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Moh Aleem Khan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mohd Aleem Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Virendra Singh Sirohi garnered 111538 votes, securing 45.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23084 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.42 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bulandshahr constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Bulandshahr constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.