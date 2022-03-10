0

  • Budhlada Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Budhlada Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Budhlada Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Budhlada Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Budhlada is an assembly constituency in the Mansa district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Budhlada legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Budhlada was won by Budh Ram of the AAP. He defeated INC's Ranjit Kaur Bhatti.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Chatin Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Budh Ram garnered 52265 votes, securing 32.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1276 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.79 percent.
The total number of voters in the Budhlada constituency stands at 1,95,170 with 91,456 male voters and 1,03,710 female voters.
The Budhlada constituency has a literacy level of 80.21 percent.
