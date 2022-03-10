Budhana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Budhana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Budhana is an assembly constituency in the Muzaffarnagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Budhana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Budhana was won by Umesh Malik of the BJP. He defeated SP's Pramod Tyagi. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Nawazish Alam Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Umesh Malik garnered 97781 votes, securing 40.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13201 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.47 percent.

The total number of voters in the Budhana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Budhana constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.