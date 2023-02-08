Parliament Budget Session: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President Address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the motion of thanks to the President address in the Lok Sabha comes a day after the Opposition led a blistering attack on the Centre over the Adani issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reply to the motion of thanks to the President address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The prime minister was seen wearing a special blue-coloured jacket in Parliament on Wednesday, reports said. The jacket has been made by recycling plastic bottles. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had presented the jacket to him at the launch of the India Energy Week in Bangalore.

This comes a day after the Opposition led a blistering attack on the Centre over the Adani issue. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and accused it of favouring the Adani group.

He raised the issue of the US-based Hindenburg Research report, saying it alleged that Adani has shell companies abroad. He added that the government must find out about these shell companies who control them as this is a national security issue.

He even launched a scathing attack on PM Modi, asking: "How many times did Adani and PM Modi travel together, how many times Adani joined PM Modi during his trips...how much money has Adani given to the BJP in last 20 years..."

Gandhi's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with BJP leaders terming these allegations "baseless". BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of making shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that as per Parliament rules, "no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP". He demanded that the Congress leader's be expunged and "privilege motion be moved against him and a notice be served to him."

Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asked Rahul Gandhi not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.