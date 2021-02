The farmers' protest continues to rock the Parliament with the Opposition demanding the repealing of three farm laws. The Opposition has unitedly attacked the government over the measures taken by it against the agitating farmers and condemned the January 26 violence.

The session is witnessing multiple adjournments as the Opposition storm the well of the House raising slogans against the farm laws. Yesterday, a delegation of Opposition leaders went to one of the protesting sites to meet farmers and showcase their support.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament on the day's proceedings:

# Farmer unions, opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha

# I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it does not mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

# Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses Rajya Sabha. He says, "15th Finance Commission has recommended for providing Rs 2.36 lakh crores to gram panchayats, which has been accepted by the Cabinet. Around Rs 43,000 crore have been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas. Rs 2.8 lakh crores will be spent via gram panchayats in 5 years."

# We continuously increased the fund for MGNREGA. When COVID-19 hit the country, we raised the fund allocation to MGNREGA from Rs 61,000 crores to Rs 1.115 lakh crores. More than 10 crore people were provided employment. The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

# We have started to provide MSP, 50 percent more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar

# Our focus is to bring a positive change in farmers' lives. Who would have thought that fruits and vegetables will be transported by rail? 100 Kisan Rails, which are in a way mobile cold storage, have been started. They are helping farmers get fair price of their produce: Tomar

# TMC MP Saugata Ray gives an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over alleged 'repression of farmers by Police with the use of bar wires, spikes, trenches.' RSP MP NK Premachandran gives an adjournment Motion Notice in the Lower House 'demanding discussion on the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi borders'.

# Congress and Shiv Sena give an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, "demanding repealing of three farm laws in view of farmers’ agitation".

# It is a matter of concern that SC keeps constitutional matters pending for a long time. When constitutional matters demand urgent hearing and decision, long delays and kicking of the bucket down the road by the judiciary creates conflict, tension, and distrust. I appeal from this floor that the constitutionality of laws whether is it CAA or the farm laws must be decided immediately. Parliament should take note of this: Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

# We express our sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated: Congress MP Anand Sharma

# Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The Government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests: Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha

# Notice of amendments to Motion of Thanks on the President's address given by Digvijaya Singh, KK Ragesh, T Siva, M Shanmugam, KC Venugopal, V Vijayasai Reddy, Deepender Hooda, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad*, Chhaya Verma, and Elamaram Kareem in Rajya Sabha.

# Congress MP & chief whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice over "bodies of four fishermen from Tamil Nadu found in Palk Strait".

# BSP MP Satish hits out at the government saying, "Nails have been fixed near the protest sites. I think the government would not have made this kind of preparation at the Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation. I urge you to shun ego and repeal the three laws." He adds, "You (government) have dug up trenches to suppress farmers' stir. You've not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation."

# BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from Feb 8 to Feb 12 to support the government's stand.