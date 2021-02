While the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is on its feet protesting against the new farm laws, the Rajya Sabha is bidding an emotional farewell to its four outgoing MPs including senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi narrated an incident on sharing a close relationship with Azad while tears rolled down from his eyes.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who soon retires as Rajya Sabha MP says he will miss everybody, right from the gatekeeper of the Parliament to those inside the chamber, the chairman, the secretariat and all members of the Parliament.

# The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.

# Congress MP K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over an investigation in the probable cause to determine environmental destruction in view of glacier lake burst in Uttarakhand.

# DMK MP D Ravikumar has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over Sri Lankan Cabinet approval regarding the Chinese energy project in three islands off Jaffna peninsula that are barely 50 kms from the Tamil Nadu coast.

# The Uttarakhand government has stated that there is now no danger of flooding in the lower areas and the water level is also receding. Electricity restored in most areas, BRO carrying out repair work of five damaged bridges: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

# Rajya Sabha MPs pay tribute to victims of Uttarakhand glacier disaster.

# 450 jawans of ITBP, 5 teams of NDRF, 8 teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operation, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

# All concerned agencies of the Centre and State are monitoring the situation, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, in Rajya Sabha.

# I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim, says Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad in his retirement speech in Rajya Sabha

# The state of Jammu and Kashmir needs development. I appeal to the Prime Minister to give the state special attention, says PDP leader Nazir Ahmed Laway during his retirement speech in Rajya Sabha.

# Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale during the farewell to retiring Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. "You should return to the House. If Congress doesn't bring you back, then, we are ready to do it. This House needs you."

# Senior Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad's tenure in Rajya Sabha will end on February 15. In an emotional farewell to the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/vXqzqAVXFT — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

# Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws.

# DMK, CPI, AAP, and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi'.

# BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the use of Hindi and other languages in the Supreme Court and high courts.