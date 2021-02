The farmers' protest continues to rock the Parliament with the Opposition on feet blaming the government for taking tough action against the farmers. Today, a delegation of opposition leaders went to Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers and support them in their cause. The Opposition has also demanded the repealing of the three new farm laws.

The Parliament is witnessing repeated adjournments in this session with continuous uproar by the Opposition and is heading for a complete whitewash.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament

# Members of Parliament wanted to go to the protest site (Ghazipur border). We informed them that movement was not possible as we've barricaded the road in view of the law and order situation. We apprised them of an alternate route and proposed to escort them: Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police

# Farmers are protesting for 76 days, they are being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists, Khalistanis. Talks happened 11 times, all failed, the government claims to be a call away. About 165 farmers lost their lives. Have mercy and repeal three black laws: Sanjay Singh, AAP MP

# The government has failed India at many levels, it failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance. On September 20, 2020, seven MPs who stood for farmers were suspended. I stand in solidarity with the farmers who lost their lives: Derek O'Brien, TMC MP in Rajya Sabha

# Farmers are not at all responsible for the Republic Day incident, some anti-social elements are. The matter is a state subject, it's in the concurrent list. The state government's opinion also has to be taken. We condemn the actions of certain miscreants on Republic Day, but farmers are not responsible for it. They should not be punished. The Centre's decision to put concrete walls at the protest site won't help. The government must end the matter peacefully: HD Devegowda, JDS MP

# Budget Allocations for DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances) for 2021-22 stands at Rs 15 crore under scheme and Rs 30 crores under non-scheme: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions

# The issue of the wrong depiction of the map of India on the World Health Organisation's website has been raised strongly with WHO including at the highest level. In response, WHO has informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they've put a disclaimer on the portal: V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in MEA, told Rajya Sabha

# The disclaimer says designations employed and presentation of these materials don't imply the expression of any opinion on part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, or area or of its authorities or concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area of its authorities or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries. Dotted/dashed lines on maps represent approx border lines for which there may not be full agreement. "Nevertheless, GoI's position on the right depiction of boundaries is unambiguously reiterated": MoS MEA

# Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri participates in the 'bhoomi-pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of Central Vista Avenue. The Republic Day parade in 2022 will be on Central Vista Avenue. It'll be a symbol of Modern India. Some do not understand its importance, some do not want the country to progress. They were questioning COVID-19 vaccine too but as all can see, we had a phenomenal rollout.