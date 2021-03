This may be the last week before the second phase of the Budget Session concludes. Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are witnessing multiple adjournments as the Opposition is creating a ruckus over a host of issues.

On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation after he tested positive for coronavirus. According to the hospital, Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19. He was admitted to the AIIMS COVID Centre for observation the next day.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# "This Bill (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure & Development) was brought in by the UPA & late BJP leader s Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley had objected to it. I ask the Finance Minister and the government what made them change their mind because when Chidambaram had brought it, you spoke vociferously against it:" NCP MP Supriya Sule

# Shiv Sena walked out from the Lok Sabha today amid the raising of the Maharashtra issue in the House.

# On what basis was a man suspended for 16 years and jailed, reinstated? When there was BJP government, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Waze, Fadnavis had refused. When Thackeray government came, they reinstated him: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana raises the issue of reinstating Sachin Waze in the Mumbai Police force

# Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by leaders including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. They raised the recent corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

# National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha.

# Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India.

# Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha, over the "demand for compensation to all farmers who lost their lives in ongoing farmer agitation and initiative by the government to end the deadlock".