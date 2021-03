The Bharatiya Janata Party had its Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. The saffron party has also issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today. Both the Houses had passed a number of Bills, including the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, GNCTD Bill.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared the revised National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP)-2019 which addresses Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) issues in detail: MoS Home in Lok Sabha

NDMA has also issued guidelines on the Management of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in October 2020. The guidelines, inter-alia, contain roles and responsibilities, including actions to be taken by various stakeholder: MoS Home in Lok Sabha

# E-Visa facility is granted to nationals of various countries after taking into consideration, inter-alia, issues of security, inbound tourism and investments, bilateral relations, etc. Presently, citizens of 171 countries can avail themselves of an e-Visa facility: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in LS

# There is a common minimum program for every alliance. Their (Maharashtra govt) common minimum program is collecting money through police which is not in people’s interest. Sharad Pawar (NCP chief) was defending an indefensible act: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

# Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force, with effect from 10.01.2020. Foreigners covered under this Amendment Act may submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government: Home Ministry in the Lok Sabha

# The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time upto 09.04.2021 and 09.07.2021 respectively to frame these rules: Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha

# There have been some reports of CPI (Maoist) inducting children in their outfits in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, using them for cooking, carrying daily use materials & collecting information regarding the movement of the Security Forces. They are also imparted military training: MHA in Lok Sabha

# Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana says, "I will lodge a Police complaint (against Arvind Sawant)". She had yesterday written to the Lok Sabha Speaker alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant threatened her in Parliament premises after she raised Sachin Waze case in the House.

# There is no Panchayat system in the sixth schedule areas of Assam. Presently, there is no proposal to implement the Panchayat system in sixth schedule areas of Assam: Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha

# The total number of NGO which received foreign contribution during the last three year in Bihar is 491: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

# As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), 3,94,499 and 11,58,208 cybersecurity incidents have been observed during the years 2019 and 2020 respectively: Ministry of Home Affairs

# Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan raises the issue of manual scavenging in the Rajya Sabha. "It is a pity that today we are still talking about death and manual scavengers. I cannot understand why we have not yet been able to provide them protective gears and why we have not done away with manual scavengers?" Jaya asks.

"We are talking of progress, we are talking about going to the moon and Mars and everywhere and we cannot provide...It's an embarrassment for the country and for all of us sitting here," says Jaya.

# BJP MP Sushil Modi has given a Zero hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over allegations of an IPS officer against the Maharashtra Home Minister.

# YSR MP V Vijaysai Reddy has given a Zero hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "demand to stop disinvestment of Vizag steel plant and to revive Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)".

# AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha, "demand for solution to growing unemployment in the country."

# AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkiah Naidu, "Notice for opposing the introduction of The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (AMENDMENT) Bill, 2021, in the House, since it violates the provisions of the Constitution of India".