The second phase of the Budget Session will conclude today in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. MPs across the party line have requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman for the curtailment of the session as senior leaders would be busy campaigning for the elections.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die at the end of the Budget session of Parliament.

# Rajya Sabha passes the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill.

# Lok Sabha adjourns sine die