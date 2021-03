The Opposition continues to raise the issue of fuel price hikes and farmers' protest over the three farm laws in the Budget Session of Parliament. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have witnessed multiple adjournments in this session as the opposition members storm the House.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement in both Houses regarding recent developments pertaining to welfare abroad of Indians, NRIs and PIOs in the COVID-19 situation.

Bills are likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha - The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021; The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021; The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 Bills.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to take up The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# We are taking preventive measures to avoid COVID-19, but the leaders of this country, Modi ji and Amit ji, are holding large gatherings in West Bengal. This reflects their alertness for the situation: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

# There appears to be a continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial areas, especially in the UK. The recent case of Rashmi Samant, a student from Karnataka, is a classic case in point: BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw

"She overcame all the challenges to become the first Indian woman president of Oxford University student's Union. What treatment was meted out to her? Shouldn't this diversity be celebrated, instead she was cyberbullied to the point that she had to resign," Ashwini Vaishnaw says

# President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco present in the Rajya Sabha today to observe the proceedings of the House.

# External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks on the racism row at the Oxford University. "As the land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism. Particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora. We've strong ties with the UK. We'll take up such matters with great candour when required," he says.

# "We will monitor these developments very very closely. We will raise it when required and we will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance," says Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.

# Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurates CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) health camp in Parliament House Annexe.

# Lok Sabha Secretariat (Reference Division) organised a briefing session on 'The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020' for MPs in the Parliament today.

# BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given Zero hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the demand for inclusion of Awadhi language in the 8th schedule to the Constitution.

# BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over the "epidemic proportion of cancer in the country."