The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Wednesday for the ongoing Budget Session. The saffron party was scheduled to hold its Parliamentary Party meeting but it has been cancelled following the demise of its MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 1 PM after the Lower House paid tribute to BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma and former MP Dilip Gandhi.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

# There is no provision of detention centres under Citizenship Act 1955 and the National Register of Indian Citizens: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha

# A review of Stage-1 of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) has been completed. Substantial progress has been made in Stage-2 of CIBMS. 71 kms of the International border is currently covered: MoS MHA in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha

# Supplementary Budget set of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are brought to the Parliament.

# Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hits out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He says, "Giving comment on Rahul Gandhi's opinion is worthless. Comparing India’s democracy with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein is an insult to the 80 crore voters. Only during the year of emergency, we witnessed a time like that of Gaddafi and Saddam."

# Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Jaspal Singh arrives at the Parliament to provide a report into the matter of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma's demise.

# Rajya Sabha passes Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

# Congress MP from Kishanganj Dr Javed protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament 'demanding the release of the fund to save AMU centre Kishanganj'.

Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging at his residence in Delhi today. Dilip Gandhi passed away at a hospital where was under treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

# Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding an inquiry into the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma

# AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was tabled by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on March 15.

# Union Minister Shripad Naik arrives at the Parliament. He had met with a road accident on January 11 while travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka.

# RJD MP AD Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over "acquiring of fertile land for NTPC Plant in Barauni, Bihar".

# BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha, with a demand to give COVID-19 vaccine to all in the highly affected districts of Maharashtra.

# Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Notice in the Lok Sabha "to discuss about vacancies under reservation of OBC, SC & STs in all Central Universities, IIMs & research institutions & to direct the government to take appropriate action for filling up those vacancies immediately".