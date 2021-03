There has been no end to the uproar by the Opposition in the Parliament over rising fuel prices. Several opposition parties have given an adjournment motion notice demanding a discussion on the issue in the ongoing Budget Session.

The second part of the Budget Session began on March 8 and will be curtailed in view of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Several leaders across the party have also supported the move as many of them would be campaigning in the elections.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.30 pm today amid uproar by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.

# Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon today, amid sloganeering by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.

# BJP parliament party meeting concludes at the Parliament.

# Two of our leaders have given a suspension of business notices for a discussion on the farmers' protest and three black laws (in Rajya Sabha). We will raise this issue in the House today: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge

# Congress and TMC give adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding the repeal of three farm laws.

# DMK, CPI (M), Shiv Sena and BSP give adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha for discussion on rising fuel prices.

# BSP MP Ashok Siddharth gives suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Congress and DMK give a suspension of business notices in Rajya Sabha over 'situation arising due to farmers' protest against the farm laws across the country'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament to participate in the BJP parliamentary party meeting.

RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws.