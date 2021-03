The Opposition continues to raise the issue of fuel price hike in both the House of Parliament in the ongoing Budget Session. The opposition MPs created a ruckus in the House yesterday leading to multiple adjournments.

The second part of the Budget Session is likely to be curtailed and conclude before Holi in the view of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Senior leaders across the parties would be focussing on the campaign, giving the session a miss.

The two Houses will resume their normal timing of 11 am onwards from Tuesday. While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an announcement about the resumption of normal timings in the House, a similar announcement was made by the Chair in Rajya Sabha earlier in the day.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament

# Union Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha that 627 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters, etc were detained after August 1, 2019, and that 'no person is under home arrest under Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act'.

# Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over rising fuel prices.

# Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar over rising fuel prices.

# In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha, "To bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, the recommendation of the GST Council is necessary. No such recommendation has been made so far."

# Both the Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 MP as Opposition continues to raise fuel price hike issue.

# Opposition MPs continue to raise slogans against the government over rising fuel prices and demanding a discussion on the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

# Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on fuel price rise

# On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi remarks on the Fisheries Department, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh says, "I'm hurt. Rahul Gandhi had asked a question on February 2. In Puducherry and Kochi, he had said that there's no fisheries department, I don't know if his memory failed him. I'll form a separate ministry when we come to power, he said. Whose question was this?"

# Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition.

# During the remaining part of the Budget Session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its Gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in the Rajya Sabha chamber and remaining members to sit in the Gallery: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

# BJP Parliamentary Party to meet at the Parliament tomorrow.

# BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra gives suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the fuel price hike.

# Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an adjournment of business motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

# Congress MP K Suresh, CPI-M MP AM Ariff, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, RSP MP NK Premachandran, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran give adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on fuel price rise.