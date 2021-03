Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is likely to make a statement in both the Houses regarding "Vehicles Scrapping Policy".

The Lok Sabha is will take up The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Here are the latest updates from Parliament:

# 800 help desk for police stations, one-stop centers in 32 districts, 181 helpline has answered the call of over 2 lakh women in Tamil Nadu so that they can be rescued and rehabilitated. The government of India is committed to the safety of women: Union Minister Smriti Irani

# Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes a statement on the scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha. He says, "The scrapping policy is good for our economy and environment."

# Vehicle recycling will reduce the cost of components for the automobile industry. "We are encouraging ethanol, hydrogen, CNG and bio-fuel also. Within a year, lithium-ion batteries will be 100 percent made in India. Within two years, the cost of electric two-wheelers will be equivalent to petrol two-wheelers," says Gadkari.

# Tesla is coming to India. India will be an automobile manufacturing hub in 5 years: Gadkari

# Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha demanding 'discussion on the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act'.

# Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Rajya Sabha for passing, today.

# BJP MP Jyotiraditya M Scindia has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'increasing cases of malnutrition among women and children'.