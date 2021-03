The Opposition members have given notices in both the Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Budget Session over the strike and agitation of bank employees against the proposed privatisation.

Also, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a Zero Hour Notice over the issue of "COVID19 vaccines supply to foreign countries before completing the vaccination of citizens of the country".

This is the second half of the Budget Session and is likely to be concluded before Holi in view of the upcoming state Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today.

# People criticised lockdown, but had it not been done, the continuation of train services would have spread COVID-19 across the country. Railways arranged about 4,600 Shramik Special for migrant labourers with the distribution of about 2 crore free meals and water bottles: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Railways will never be privatised. It will always remain with the government of India. "We're accused of privatizing Railways, but people never say that only government vehicles should run on roads. It's so because both private and government vehicles help economically. Private investment in Railways should we welcomed as it will improve services," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

# "At present, there is no such proposal," says the Home Ministry in Parliament on whether any Commission would be appointed to revisit distribution of Centre-State powers in view of objections raised by various states on the legislations relating to electricity, agriculture, etc.

# Terrorists are using modern weapons to commit terrorist acts. Combat against terrorism is a continuous process. The government has been strengthening counter-terrorism apparatus including equipping security forces and intelligence agencies with requisite resources, equipment, modern technology, etc: MHA

# Ceasefire violations/cross-border firing by Pakistan, along LoC/International Border in J&K reported for decades. Immediate retaliation is undertaken by security forces. 31 civilians and 39 security force personnel lost their lives in such incidents from August 5, 2019, to February 28, 2021: Home Ministry

# Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of the people of India. Experts at the highest level and a committee of government are maintaining a sensible balance about it. 30,39,394 people were vaccinated yesterday. We've touched a total figure (vaccination) of 3 crore: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

# The government does not propose to make Sanskrit a link language and official language. As per Article 343, the official language of the Union is Hindi in Devanagri script: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha

# Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy replies to Congress MP Manish Tewari's question on Sedition Law. He says, "The less Congress speaks of misuse, the better it is. You jailed JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and others by misusing MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). Congress has no right to speak on democracy. You jailed so many people in 1980 under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act). You jailed journalists, students, politicians under MISA."

# AAP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was tabled by Centre in Lok Sabha yesterday.

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco, at the Central Hall of Parliament. The IPU President addressed the MPs today.

India is the largest democracy in the world and at all levels, from local to national, is looking to be more inclusive with more women and young people. India respects convictions, political and religious, of each person: President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco addresses MPs

