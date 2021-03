The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 which will increase the FDI limit in the sector to 74 percent. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while the control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land. "The laws of the land are fairly mature. They can control every operation which happens in this country. (No one can) take it (money) away and make us sit and watch," she said.

The Bill, which will now go to the Lok Sabha for approval, was passed by voice vote in the Upper House after opposition Congress and other parties staged a walkout in protest of the Bill. They had forced four brief adjournments of the proceedings when the bill was taken up for discussion over their demand for it being referred to a Select Committee of the House for greater scrutiny.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament:

# The Maharashtra government is not working properly. Everything is done at the will of officers, person like Mukesh Ambani is unsafe in Mumbai. Due to poor law an order situation and corruption, I've written to Home Minister Amit Shah for the Cheif Minister's resignation and the President's Rule in the state: BJP MP Narayan Rane

# I think people have become more careless after vaccination has started. People think they can move without a mask now but they need to be aware that COVID-19 is still there. I am sure the government will control the situation: BJP MP Hema Malini

# "No one should have any doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. I urge all to take the vaccine shots," says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha.

# "Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 has flaws, it should be sent to Standing Committee. They've introduced a provision of ownership and control to foreigners. If FDI comes, there'll be West India Co. brought in by Narendra Modi to help people from Gujarat," says Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

# TMC MP Saugata Roy has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the 'need for uniform COVID-19 vaccination due to rise in cases in the country'.

# BJP MP Bhupender Yadav has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha on 'concern over increasing phone tapping by state governments'.