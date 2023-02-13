Budget Session 2023: Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13, FM addresses crypto regulation concerns in Lok Sabha

As the proceeding resumed after a brief adjournment, Opposition leaders continued to raise slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai bhai" and "Desh bechna band karo". Following this, Dhankar adjourned the House till March 13, Monday.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till March 13 as the Opposition continued to urge Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to revoke the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil. The Opposition also demanded the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations by the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani Group.

The Upper House was adjourned briefly. However, the uproar continued even after the House proceedings were resumed thereafter, prompting the Chairman to adjourn the House till March 13.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition party members insisted that the Chair allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the House. When Chairman Dhankhar permitted Kharge to speak, several members from the treasury benches started raising slogans. However, the remarks made by Kharge were expunged by the chair, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Rajani Patil was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings. MPs from opposition parties kept raising slogans demanding the revocation of her suspension. Several of them trooped in the Well of the House.

MPs Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shakti Singh Gohil, Sandeep Pathak and Kumar Ketkar among the others warned by the Chair for entering the well of the House on Monday.

As the leaders continued to raise slogans, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal suggested the Chair adjourn the House briefly and speak to protesting members. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 11:50 am.

After the proceeding resumed, the Opposition leaders continued to raise slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai bhai" and "Desh bechna band karo (stop selling the nation)". Following this, Dhankar adjourned the House till March 13, Monday.

"Despite my pleadings, deliberate obstruction is being created and that is not the way to run House. We have already wasted a precious lot of time... If the House is subjected to such disruption, violation of rules, I will be constrained to act as per the expectation of people...they do not want us to be in a disorderly situation," Jagdeep Dhankar said.

After this, Piyush Goyal said the Opposition didn’t let the Rajya Sabha function smoothly. "It is indirectly a disrespect of the Chair. Many members were passing comments. The opposition comes to Parliament with the motive of not letting dialogues happen peacefully," he said.

What happened in Lok Sabha today?

During the question hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said on crypto mining: "Whether it's the crypto mining, asset or transaction, we recognise that it's completely driven by technology and a standalone country's effort in controlling and regulating it is not going to be effective".

She said, "We are tracking money route from where it is coming and going…TDS objective on crypto is to track money, so that the money is not used for drugs or terrorism."

She said the issue will be raise at the G20 meet. "We're raising it and having detailed discussions with members so that a standard operating protocol emerges which results in a coherent, comprehensive approach where all countries work together in bringing some regulation," she added.

She further highlighted that an "action has to be planned" on the use of digital currency. "The RBI has launched a pilot of retail and wholesale use of digital currency. Several sandbox mechanisms have been created to test and after understanding on how use of digital currency will have spillovers, action has to be planned," she said.

Sitharaman also said state governments will have to be more efficient in getting "AG's (accountant general) certificate to receive GST Compensation". She noted that for all states, "up to May 2022, every amount has been cleared which was available in public funds. Rs 86,912 crore was released on May 31, 2022."

However, the finance minister said Kerala has not sent AG certified statement for GST compensation even for one year since 2017. "I would request NK Premachandran to request state government to send it, even at one go and within reasonable time of receipt, we'll clear it," she added.