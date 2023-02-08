Budget Session: FM Sitharaman slams 'repeated insinuations' as Congress keeps attacking PM over Adani issue

In a veiled attack on the Centre over the Adani issue, Kharge alleged that the wealth of "one of the closest friends of PM Modi" increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. Following this, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal came to the prime minister's defence. Read on to know what she said.

High drama ensued in Parliament on Wednesday as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over the Adani issue. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "so silent" and said he should spend more time in the house. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman then slammed these 'repeated insinuations' against the prime minister.

Here are some top developments from the Parliament Budget session today:

> Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against PM

He told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, "It often happens that the President and Governors reiterate what the central government says. I was hopeful the President will use her address to speak for minorities of the country, but I was disappointed."

He even hit out at the minister and said some "responsible ministers and MPs" are doing Hindu-Muslim politics... "don't they get any other subject?".

On the issue of discrimination and inequality, Kharge said, "SCs (Scheduled Caste) is beaten up upon entering the temple. Do we consider a Scheduled Caste as a Hindu? If they're considered Hindu, then why aren't SCs allowed in the temple or allowed to be educated? Many ministers show off pictures of them eating at SCs' homes," Kharge said.

> Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyoush Goyal defend

BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened and objected to "repeated insinuations against the Prime Minister".

"It's very smart to say we are giving data, we will corroborate it...but it is completely infused with insinuation against PM Modi and that's what we are objecting to. They are overtly insinuating the PM," Sitharaman said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "What Khargeji said is beyond insinuation" and asked the Opposition to "authenticate the allegation during the course of the day".

Union minister Piyush Goyal also lashed out at the Congress, saying that the grand-old party is making accusations based on foreign report. He was refering to the US-based Hindenburg Research report that accused the Adani Group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

> TMC MP Mahua Moitra defends her 'unparliamentary language

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra defended using "unparliamentary language" in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, stating that she will call an apple an apple and not an orange.

"I do not know what kind of language I am supposed to use. And I am quite surprised that the BJP is today teaching us parliamentary etiquette. I will call an apple an apple, not an orange...," Moitra said while speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament today.

She added that the BJP is saying "how can I use such a word being woman". Do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there's patriarchy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on her language in LS

> BJP's Hema Malini on TMC MP Mahua Moitra using offensive language in Parliament

BJP MP Hema Malini reacted to TMC MP Mahua Moitra using offensive language in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. She was quoted by ANI as saying, "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person".

> BJP demands Rahul Gandhi's statement to be expunged

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements against PM Modi over the Adani row. He said, "As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP. A Congress leader

> Call for central act to regulate online gaming

Union minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said 19 States/UTs have passed their own laws in this regard. He added that 17 states amended Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling within it. "We should reach a consensus and have a Central act to regulate online gaming and gambling," he said.