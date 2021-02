Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated in Rajya Sabha that both India and China have agreed to disengage frontline troops in the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. Singh will also make a statement in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

Rajnath: Many fraction areas are built near LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force & arms and ammunition near LAC & in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter deployment.

Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner.

Our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country.

We are committed to maintaining a peaceful situation at the Line of Control. India has always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha: "We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices.

In last 2 days, the average productivity of Lok Sabha was over 150%: In the last two days, the average productivity of the Lower House of Parliament was more than 150 per cent, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday. There were four days of disruptions and repeated adjournments, but under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the productivity of the House jumped in the last two days and it sat past midnight till 1 am on Tuesday, it said in a statement. Birla himself held fort till the very end on Tuesday, the timing of the House was extended till midnight and then again till 1 am to accommodate all the members who spoke, the statement said. On February 8, the productivity of the House reached 142 per cent while on February 9, productivity reached 180 percent, the secretariat said. In the last two days, 69 members spoke while 62 members tabled their speeches. Birla has been providing enough time for every Member to speak, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said during the UPA regime "indifference" and "callousness" was shown towards border infrastructure development and asserted that work was being carried out at a fast pace in this direction by his government, including along the Line of Actual Control. In his reply in Lok Sabha to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi said that for any country's defence, border infrastructure development is of high importance. "But in UPA's time, indifference and callousness was shown towards it. We cannot discuss it publicly as it is not good from the point of view of the country's security. It was the result of the thinking that there is nobody there, there are no votes and when soldiers will go, they will go," he said.

