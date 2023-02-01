West Bengal's Minister of Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya criticised the Union Budget 2023, saying that there is a significant difference between what is allocated and what is actually given, and that there is a lack of transparency in the distribution of funds to non-BJP states.

West Bengal's Minister of Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya criticised the Union Budget 2023, saying it had not addressed the massive issue of inflation. Giving it a ‘zero’ rating, she said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also called the new budget “opportunistic and not futuristic” besides being “anti-poor”.

Speaking to News18, Chandrima Bhattacharya pointed out that the budget has not addressed the issue of inflation, which is a major concern for the middle class. "This is absolutely not for middle class. They have created confusion with two regimes and have not addressed the inflation problem, which is major."

There has been a 66% increase in allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Bengal, but Bhattacharya stated that there is still a major issue with the allocation of funds.

She claimed that there is a significant difference between what is allocated and what is actually given, and that there is a lack of transparency in the distribution of funds to non-BJP states.

"What they allocate and what they give, there is big difference in this. All their last allocation went to different for non BJP states. We have already cleared all verification still till now they (Centre) have not given money. They have not given 100 days money," she said.

When asked about the distribution of projects in various states, Bhattacharya stated that the package was given to Karnataka, but not to any other state, including Bengal. She alleged that the allocation of projects is based on the elections and not on the real needs of the state.

The Budget claims to have given a huge thrust to the backward class, but Bhattacharya stated that the allocation of only Rs 15,000 crores over a period of three years, which amounts to Rs 5,000 crores per year, is not enough to make a real impact.

"It’s only Rs 15,000 crores in 3 years which means Rs 5,000 (crore) per year. That is nothing. They always believe in show but if you analyse you will see the real picture."

"It’s absolutely anti-poor opportunistic budget. Our Chief Minister has said that already. They are so low. Budget is big zero that much I can say," she said.