Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the controversial citizenship law has neither hurt business sentiment nor affected capital inflows in the country.

"The data in the last two-three months show that the (foreign fund) flow is continuing," she said in an interview with Network 18 after presenting her second budget on Saturday.

"In fact, many of the sovereign funds have been enquiring with us as to where they can put their money. I have announced some concessions for them."

The government said the Citizen Amendment Act is required to help members of persecuted religious minorities who fled to India before 2015 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But critics of the law who have been protesting across India say the law, and a proposed national register for citizens discriminates against Muslims and violates India secular constitution.

The law has received plenty of bad press in the international media.

Sitharaman said the CAA does a lot to give citizenship and not remove citizenship. "The CAA is something which suited all political parties when they were in power, they gave assurances but they didn’t fulfil it."