Budget 2019: Government proposes to issue Aadhaar card to NRIs on arrival

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech on Friday, proposed that non-residential Indians (NRIs) shall be issued Aadhaar card on arrival.

"NRIs with Indian passport shall be issued Aadhaar card when they arrive in India without waiting for a 180-day period," said the FM in her Budget speech.

