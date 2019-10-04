#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Budgam Mi-17 helicopter crash ‘big mistake’, admits IAF chief

Updated : October 04, 2019 01:21 PM IST

Ahead of the IAF's annual press conference, the IAF also showed video clips of the Balakot strikes.
Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes.
Bhadauria also said acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems will greatly enhance IAF''s operational capabilities.
