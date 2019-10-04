Politics
Budgam Mi-17 helicopter crash ‘big mistake’, admits IAF chief
Updated : October 04, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Ahead of the IAF's annual press conference, the IAF also showed video clips of the Balakot strikes.
Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes.
Bhadauria also said acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems will greatly enhance IAF''s operational capabilities.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more