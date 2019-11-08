Politics
BSP chief Mayawati to withdraw 1995 case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Updated : November 08, 2019 10:50 AM IST
BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra confirmed that his party chief had given an application for withdrawal of the case in the Supreme Court.
The State Guest House incident took place on June 2, 1995 when the SP-BSP coalition government was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident changed political equations in Uttar Pradesh and SP and BSP became sworn enemies till 2019.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more