#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

BSP chief Mayawati to withdraw 1995 case against Mulayam Singh Yadav

Updated : November 08, 2019 10:50 AM IST

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra confirmed that his party chief had given an application for withdrawal of the case in the Supreme Court.
The State Guest House incident took place on June 2, 1995 when the SP-BSP coalition government was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident changed political equations in Uttar Pradesh and SP and BSP became sworn enemies till 2019.
BSP chief Mayawati to withdraw 1995 case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV