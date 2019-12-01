Politics
BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border, says DG
Updated : December 01, 2019 03:42 PM IST
BSF director general VK Johri also said that the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by using new technology and intelligence to guard over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp in New Delhi, the DG said the line of control (Loc) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become "operationally sensitive" in recent times.
He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert "all times" to thwart these bids.
