BS Yediyurappa resign as Karnataka CM, calls tenure a 'trial by fire'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa resigned on Monday. He met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted his resignation. The development came on the occasion of his government completing two years in the state.

"Don't take me otherwise, with your permission... I have decided that after lunch I will go to the Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation as the Chief Minister to the Governor. Not out of grief, but with happiness," said Yediyurappa at a programme to mark the celebration of two years of his government.

Yediyurappa said that nobody pressured him to resign. He added he and his supporters will work under the new chief minister. He cleared that he has not named his successor to the central leadership.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman was choked with emotions as he announced his decision. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for two years, despite completing 75 years.

There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. The Chief Minister also said that he will work to strengthen the party and bring it back to power, as per the expectations of the central leaders.

During the speech, Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as a "trial by fire". He recalled that he had to run the administration without a cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.

Reacting to the resignation, state minister K Sudhakar said, “It was a surprise for me. He told me that he may receive a favorable decision from the high command by July 26. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party. He is only quitting CM post, not active politics.”

With inputs from PTI