British PM Boris Johnson vows to stay put to hit October 31 Brexit deadline
Updated : September 29, 2019 08:22 PM IST
Boris Johnson vowed on Sunday he would not quit as Britain's prime minister even if he fails to secure a deal to leave the European Union, saying only his Conservative government can deliver Brexit on October 31.
Johnson again declined to explain how he plans to circumvent that law and deliver on his Brexit promise, deepening uncertainty around Britain's biggest trade and foreign policy shift for more than 40 years.
Opposition lawmakers have been highly critical of Johnson's reference to "the surrender bill", saying his language is stirring even more division in a country that has remained split since the 2016 referendum on EU membership.
