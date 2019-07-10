In association with
Britain's PM hopefuls battle over Brexit in bad-tempered debate

Updated : July 10, 2019 11:10 AM IST

With Johnson way out in front of the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, both were asked repeatedly to prove that they would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 and would protect the business from a so-called no-deal Brexit.
Former London mayor Johnson raised questions over Hunt's commitment to leaving on the October 31 deadline while foreign minister Hunt criticised Johnson for relying on what he said was nothing more than optimism to win a deal.
Conservative Party members are submitting their postal ballots to appoint the new leader of their party, and the leader of the country, who will be announced on July 23.
