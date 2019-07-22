#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Energy

Britain weighs response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options

Updated : July 22, 2019 06:28 AM IST

The British government is expected to announce its next steps in a speech to parliament on Monday.
A day after calling the Iranian action a "hostile act", top British officials kept comparatively quiet on Sunday, making clear that they had yet to settle on a response.
The Iranian capture of the ship in the global oil trade's most important waterway was the latest escalation in three months of spiralling confrontation with the West that began when new, tighter US sanctions took effect at the start of May.
Britain weighs response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top brokerage calls for July 22: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Dabur, IndiGo; Kotak maintains 'sell' on RIL

Top brokerage calls for July 22: Morgan Stanley 'overweight' on Dabur, IndiGo; Kotak maintains 'sell' on RIL

United Spirits Q1 results today: 5 things to watch out for

United Spirits Q1 results today: 5 things to watch out for

TVS Motor Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

TVS Motor Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV