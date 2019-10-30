#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Britain set for December 12 election to break the Brexit deadlock

Updated : October 30, 2019 12:01 PM IST

In a rare parliamentary success for Johnson after a string of defeats, his short bill calling for a December 12 election was approved 438 to 20 in the House of Commons. The bill now goes to the House of Lords.
Johnson had said parliament was obstructing Brexit and thus damaging the economy by preventing investment decisions and corroding faith in democracy.
Britain set for December 12 election to break the Brexit deadlock
