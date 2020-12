The chorus to bring back Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief has grown louder even as the leadership crisis remains unresolved.

According to reports, several party leaders asked Rahul Gandhi to be reinstated as the party chief in a meeting chaired by interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday at her residence in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sonia assured the dissenting leaders who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, that the new party president will be elected taking along everyone’s opinion, reports added.

The leaders decided to hold a ‘Chintan Shivir’ to discuss the steps needed to strengthen the party.

In this crucial meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that he will accept whatever responsibility the party leaders assign him. Rahul's statement is being seen as a nod to his comeback as the Congress president.

More such meetings will be organised to resolve the dispute among the party leaders.

Furthermore, Telangana Congress on Monday also wrote to Sonia Gandhi urging her to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as the party chief.

In the letter, Telangana Congress leaders asserted that only Rahul Gandhi can restore democracy in India.

The Gandhi scion had resigned after the Lok Sabha election results, taking responsibility for the debacle of Congress.

Several Congress leaders had accused Rahul of keeping self above the party and blamed his poor leadership skills for Congress’s humiliating defeat.