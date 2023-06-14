Brij Bhushan blames Congress as chargesheet set to be filed in wrestlers’ allegations of sexual abuse

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual abuse when he was Wrestlers Federation of India president, has said that there is a big role of the Congress in the allegations against him. A chargesheet is set to be filed against him by the Delhi Police by tomorrow (June 15).

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual abuse when he was Wrestlers Federation of India president, has said that there is a big role of the Congress in the allegations against him. A chargesheet is set to be filed against him by the Delhi Police by tomorrow (June 15).

Talking to News18, Singh said Congress was targeting him. “I am the target of the Congress, not politics. When time comes, I will reveal everything.”

“Congress is in my horoscope. Whenever I have a problem, Congress is behind it,” he said without going into the details.

Six women and a minor have filed complaints of sexual abuse against Singh, who has denied the allegations. The Delhi Police registered an FIR and began probe only after the wrestlers staged a protest and filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Disallowing their protest on May 28, police also thrashed and detained the protesting wrestlers, triggering massive condemnation from a wide section of the society, including the global sports bodies International Olympic Association and United World Wrestling and India’s 1983 World Cup winning team.

The wrestlers’ protest demanding action against Singh was suspended after the Delhi police assured of filing a chargesheet by June 15.

Singh told ANI he will wait for the verdict and refused to comment until then.