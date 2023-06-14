CNBC TV18
Brij Bhushan blames Congress as chargesheet set to be filed in wrestlers’ allegations of sexual abuse

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 5:50:13 PM IST (Published)

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual abuse when he was Wrestlers Federation of India president, has said that there is a big role of the Congress in the allegations against him. A chargesheet is set to be filed against him by the Delhi Police by tomorrow (June 15).

Talking to News18, Singh said Congress was targeting him. “I am the target of the Congress, not politics. When time comes, I will reveal everything.”
“Congress is in my horoscope. Whenever I have a problem, Congress is behind it,” he said without going into the details.
