BRICS Summit: PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brazil; discusses trade and investment

Updated : November 14, 2019 04:25 PM IST

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping was held on the margins of the 11th BRICS Summit on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Modi and president Xi agreed on the importance of maintaining close dialogue on matters relating to trade and investment.
From India's point of view, the huge trade deficit of $57 billion with China has become a major issue.
