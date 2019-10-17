Brexit draft deal done: EU Commission president says its

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has confirmed that a Brexit deal has been agreed between European Union and United Kingdom. This paves the way for Britain to walk away from the European Union.

The European Commission president in a letter to Donald Tusk, president of the European council, has said that negotiations sought to identify a mutually satisfactory solution.Juncker tweeted, "Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is a testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal."

An extract from Junker's letter reads, "As regards the withdrawal agreement itself, negotiations focused on the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland [ie, the backstop] and sought to identify a mutually satisfactory solution to address the specific circumstances on the island of Ireland. The negotiators also discussed the political declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom. Their aim was to adjust the political declaration in a way that reflects the different level of ambition now sought by the government of the United Kingdom for the country’s future relationship with the European Union ...I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to the negotiation on the European Union’s future partnership with the United Kingdom."

On his part, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "We've got a great new deal that takes back control now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

The deal still needs approval from the UK parliament, the EU member states and their respective parliaments. Juncker has also urged the European parliament to sign off on the deal.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has issued this statement. It reads, "From what we know, it seems the prime minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May’s, which was overwhelmingly rejected. These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers’ rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations. This sell out deal won’t bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."

The deal according to Barnier is in four parts.

First, EU regulations will apply to all goods in Northern Ireland. This would translate to border checks.

Second, Northern Ireland will remain in the UK’s customs territory.

Third, the plan will maintain the integrity of the single market, while respecting the UK’s wishes.