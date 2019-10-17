Brexit draft deal done: EU Commission president says its "fair and balanced" for both parties
Updated : October 17, 2019 04:48 PM IST
EU regulations will apply to all goods in Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland will remain in the UK’s customs territory
Plan will maintain the integrity of the single market, as asked by UK
Northern Ireland will decide if these arrangements stay by a simple majority after four years
